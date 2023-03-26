Gifto One Day Volume Hits $8.36 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. Gifto has a market cap of $49.23 million and $8.36 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0493 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

