GenWealth Group Inc. Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

GenWealth Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.9% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 120,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 46,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,303,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,330,000 after buying an additional 334,217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.14. 2,436,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586,374. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

