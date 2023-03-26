GenWealth Group Inc. Buys 753 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ comprises about 0.9% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 150.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 376,080 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1,527.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 356,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 334,159 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 225,142 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 276,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 121,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $2,150,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QLD traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,885,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,728. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

