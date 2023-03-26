GeniuX Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $118.40 Million (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One GeniuX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GeniuX has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. GeniuX has a market cap of $118.40 million and $40,001.11 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GeniuX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00331900 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,128.09 or 0.25960894 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010139 BTC.

About GeniuX

GeniuX launched on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com.

GeniuX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts. Founded in 2018, the project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022 Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets through tokenization.The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeniuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeniuX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeniuX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.