GeniuX Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $118.40 Million (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One GeniuX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GeniuX has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. GeniuX has a market cap of $118.40 million and $40,001.11 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001421 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00331900 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,128.09 or 0.25960894 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010139 BTC.
About GeniuX
GeniuX launched on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com.
GeniuX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeniuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
