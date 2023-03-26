Genesis Vision Trading Down 19.7% Over Last Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $668,888.86 and approximately $230.72 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

