Genesis Vision Trading Down 18% This Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $677,557.94 and approximately $230.72 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000550 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00331191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,204.49 or 0.25905445 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars.

