Gateway Protocol (GWP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.01

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 84.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 85.3% lower against the dollar. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $6.01 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 1.28248283 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gateway Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

