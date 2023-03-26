FY2022 EPS Estimates for Burford Capital Limited Boosted by B. Riley (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burford Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Burford Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Burford Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $7.08 on Friday. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -59.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Burford Capital by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Burford Capital by 14.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

