FUNToken Price Hits $0.0066 on Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $72.70 million and $795,005.14 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.36 or 0.00332516 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,224.20 or 0.26009136 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010158 BTC.

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

