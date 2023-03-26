FUNToken (FUN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $742,024.28

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, FUNToken has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $72.32 million and approximately $742,024.28 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.99 or 0.00331141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,273.95 or 0.25901564 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010117 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

