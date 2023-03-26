Function X (FX) Market Cap Hits $78.80 Million

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Function X token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $78.80 million and $143,144.09 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001409 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00330968 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,203.76 or 0.25888055 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010110 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.
Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”
Buying and Selling Function X
