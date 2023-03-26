FTX Token (FTT) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.80 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00004718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a total market cap of $431.47 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00330734 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,222.81 or 0.25869756 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010104 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

