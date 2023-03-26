Frax Price Index Share Price Reaches $2.37 (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00008522 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $120.65 million and $190,337.43 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frax Price Index Share alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.00331849 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,200.00 or 0.25955921 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010137 BTC.

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share was first traded on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Price Index Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Price Index Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.