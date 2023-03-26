Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FSM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,400,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

