Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on FSM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,400,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
