Flare (FLR) Price Tops $0.0357

Flare (FLR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Flare has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. Flare has a total market capitalization of $436.51 million and approximately $25.33 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 12,224,436,639 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 11,999,991,148 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.0338739 USD and is up 5.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $24,533,311.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

