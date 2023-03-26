First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 15,803 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,542.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,044,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000,042 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,057,000 after buying an additional 1,695,387 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,346,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,544,000 after buying an additional 916,427 shares during the period. Finally, Lwmg LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,488,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,438. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

