Financial Contrast: CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) vs. Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) and CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kamada and CNS Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Kamada alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kamada 0 0 1 0 3.00 CNS Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kamada currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 151.72%. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,531.58%. Given CNS Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CNS Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kamada.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kamada -1.79% 6.12% 3.41% CNS Pharmaceuticals N/A -121.57% -107.59%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Kamada and CNS Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Kamada has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, CNS Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.3% of Kamada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of Kamada shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kamada and CNS Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kamada $129.34 million 1.51 -$2.32 million ($0.05) -87.38 CNS Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$14.04 million ($1.05) -1.09

Kamada has higher revenue and earnings than CNS Pharmaceuticals. Kamada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNS Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kamada beats CNS Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kamada

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties. The company was founded by David Tsur and Ralf Hahn on December 13, 1990 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme. It has license agreements with Houston Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and a development agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.