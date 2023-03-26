Financial Comparison: ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) & Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM)

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Motorsport Games has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceNow has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Motorsport Games and ServiceNow, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 5 0 0 2.00 ServiceNow 2 1 25 0 2.82

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Motorsport Games presently has a consensus target price of $3.53, indicating a potential downside of 47.18%. ServiceNow has a consensus target price of $517.47, indicating a potential upside of 19.53%. Given ServiceNow’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ServiceNow is more favorable than Motorsport Games.

17.2% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of ServiceNow shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Motorsport Games shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of ServiceNow shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Motorsport Games and ServiceNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games -257.60% -140.22% -88.56% ServiceNow 4.49% 9.37% 3.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Motorsport Games and ServiceNow’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $14.78 million 1.37 -$33.16 million ($30.76) -0.22 ServiceNow $7.25 billion 12.13 $325.00 million $1.60 270.56

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Motorsport Games. Motorsport Games is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServiceNow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ServiceNow beats Motorsport Games on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. The company sells its video game products through various retail and digital channels. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B. Luddy in June 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

