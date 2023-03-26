Field & Main Bank Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Field & Main Bank raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,111 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,575,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,964,000 after purchasing an additional 165,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,070,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,626,000 after purchasing an additional 160,953 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $96.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

