Field & Main Bank Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,453 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.34 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

