Farmers Trust Co. Sells 134 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.42. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

