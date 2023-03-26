Fanuc Stock to Split on Thursday, March 30th (OTCMKTS:FANUF)

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 30th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th.
Shares of FANUF opened at C$175.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$171.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$154.77. Fanuc has a twelve month low of C$127.00 and a twelve month high of C$184.94.
