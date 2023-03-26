Fanuc Stock to Split on Thursday, March 30th (OTCMKTS:FANUF)

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 30th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th.

Fanuc Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FANUF opened at C$175.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$171.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$154.77. Fanuc has a twelve month low of C$127.00 and a twelve month high of C$184.94.

Fanuc Company Profile

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

