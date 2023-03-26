Everscale (EVER) Trading 8.4% Lower This Week

Everscale (EVER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for $0.0865 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Everscale has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $150.47 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,738,946,060 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

