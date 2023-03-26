Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VUG opened at $241.05 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

