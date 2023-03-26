Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Lowered to $190.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EFX. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.40.

Equifax Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $197.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $243.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

