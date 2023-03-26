EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.33.
EPR Properties Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in EPR Properties by 102.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 101,351 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in EPR Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 28,173 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 146.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
