Entain (LON:ENT) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,805 ($22.17) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ENT. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.81) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.33) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,947.86 ($23.92).

Shares of Entain stock opened at GBX 1,181.50 ($14.51) on Wednesday. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 994.60 ($12.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,696.50 ($20.83). The company has a market cap of £6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19,691.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,389.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,318.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a GBX 8.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Entain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28,333.33%.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

