Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 590 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.34 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.35 and its 200 day moving average is $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

