ELIS (XLS) Price Reaches $0.12

ELIS (XLS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. ELIS has a market cap of $24.10 million and approximately $591.57 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00030203 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018303 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00199935 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,820.48 or 1.00076571 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.11498481 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $388.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

