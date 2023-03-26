Electroneum (ETN) Trading Down 9.2% This Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $39.19 million and $43,487.79 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003559 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00010688 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,942,323,086 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

