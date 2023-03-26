Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.04. Eastern has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastern (EML)
