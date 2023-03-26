Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.04. Eastern has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

About Eastern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eastern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.