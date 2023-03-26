E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered E.On from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, E.On currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.70.

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of EONGY opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. E.On has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

About E.On

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

