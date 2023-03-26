Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Duke Royalty Stock Performance

DUKE stock opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a current ratio of 15.88 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.35. Duke Royalty has a one year low of GBX 27.25 ($0.33) and a one year high of GBX 43.16 ($0.53). The stock has a market cap of £135.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Duke Royalty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,285.71%.

Duke Royalty Company Profile

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

