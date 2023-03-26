DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $28.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners cut DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DraftKings from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.76.

DKNG stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $21.62.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,277,392.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 786,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,911,683.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,142,924 shares of company stock valued at $21,754,786. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,032,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,115,000 after buying an additional 314,790 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after buying an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after buying an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $69,110,000. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

