Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Diversified Energy (LON:DEC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 145 ($1.78) price objective on the stock.

Diversified Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

LON DEC opened at GBX 92.10 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 105.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.88. The stock has a market cap of £894.67 million, a P/E ratio of -79.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.03. Diversified Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 89.55 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 144 ($1.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,206.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Diversified Energy

In other Diversified Energy news, insider Martin Keith Thomas bought 14,000 shares of Diversified Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £13,300 ($16,333.05). Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

