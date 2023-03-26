dForce USD (USX) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $40.02 million and $16,968.11 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003638 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.10 or 0.00334704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012390 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020746 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000695 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000662 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00015863 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,544,659 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.997709 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $36,156.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

