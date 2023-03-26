DeversiFi (DVF) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19,677.39

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One DeversiFi coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00002298 BTC on popular exchanges. DeversiFi has a market capitalization of $63.08 million and approximately $19,677.39 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi launched on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

