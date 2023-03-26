Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €42.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KGX. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €54.00 ($58.06) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Kion Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of KGX stock opened at €32.16 ($34.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.41. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($87.98).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

