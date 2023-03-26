Dero (DERO) Trading Up 40.5% Over Last 7 Days

Dero (DERO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $6.63 or 0.00024074 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 40.5% against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $88.88 million and $343,867.36 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,552.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.15 or 0.00338072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.18 or 0.00595863 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00073007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.19 or 0.00454350 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,399,739 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

