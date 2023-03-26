Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $6.87 on Top Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Dero has a total market cap of $92.07 million and $331,255.30 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.87 or 0.00024662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,855.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00334450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012345 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.38 or 0.00582946 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00073051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.79 or 0.00447984 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,401,624 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.