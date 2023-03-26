DeltaFi Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and $19,332.37 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

