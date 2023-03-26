DataHighway (DHX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.43 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for about $3.79 or 0.00013609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $121.73 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,144,431 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.74087662 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,509,350.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

