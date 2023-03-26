CV SHOTS Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.26 Million (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $9.26 million and $1.09 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.0031898 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

