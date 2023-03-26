Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $206.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $256.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

