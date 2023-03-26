Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Cue Biopharma Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CUE opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

Institutional Trading of Cue Biopharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 458,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 848,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,836 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

