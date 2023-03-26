Critical Contrast: Blackstone (NYSE:BX) versus B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone 20.52% 19.43% 9.11% B. Riley Financial -17.46% -21.39% -2.16%

Dividends

Blackstone pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.8%. Blackstone pays out 153.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. B. Riley Financial pays out -66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackstone has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. B. Riley Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone 1 6 9 0 2.50 B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blackstone and B. Riley Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Blackstone currently has a consensus target price of $112.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.83%. Given Blackstone’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Blackstone is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.4% of Blackstone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackstone and B. Riley Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone $8.52 billion 6.96 $1.75 billion $2.37 35.42 B. Riley Financial $915.47 million 0.85 -$159.83 million ($6.05) -4.46

Blackstone has higher revenue and earnings than B. Riley Financial. B. Riley Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Blackstone has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blackstone beats B. Riley Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc. engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds. The Private Equity segment consists of management of flagship corporate private equity funds, sector and geographically focused corporate private equity funds, core private equity funds, an opportunistic investment platform, a secondary fund of funds business, infrastructure-focused funds, a life sciences investment platform, a growth equity investment platform, a multi-asset investment program for eligible high net worth investors and a capital markets services business. The Credit and Insurance segment refers to Blackstone Credit, which is organized into two overarching strategies: private credit which includes mezzanine direct lending funds, private placement strategies, stressed and distressed strategies and energy strategies, and liquid credit which consists of CLOs, closed-ended funds, open ended fund

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, corporate finance, research, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The Auction and Liquidation segment operates through the retail store liquidations and wholesale and industrial assets dispositions. The Financial Consulting segment consists of bankruptcy, financial advisory, forensic accounting, litigation support, real estate consulting and valuation and appraisal services. The Principal Investments segment includes UOL, through which the firm provide consumer Internet access, and magicJack, through which it provides VoIP communication and related product and subscription services. The Brands segment consists of its brand investment portfolio that is focused on generating revenue through the licensing of trademarks and is

