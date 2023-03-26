Critical Analysis: BRC (BRCC) and The Competition

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BRC to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

BRC has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC’s competitors have a beta of 0.50, indicating that their average share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BRC alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for BRC and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 5 2 0 2.29 BRC Competitors 177 1199 1524 30 2.48

Earnings and Valuation

BRC presently has a consensus target price of $10.08, suggesting a potential upside of 98.88%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 99.40%. Given BRC’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BRC has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares BRC and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $301.31 million -$82.91 million -2.90 BRC Competitors $11.65 billion $1.73 billion 107.00

BRC’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BRC. BRC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BRC and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC -27.51% 473.27% 85.68% BRC Competitors -1,034.27% -163.62% -11.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 66.2% of BRC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BRC competitors beat BRC on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.