Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CPG. Raymond James upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.22. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,556,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,149,000 after purchasing an additional 268,013 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,754,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,895 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,583,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,723,000 after acquiring an additional 305,215 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,772,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,323 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,633,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,043 shares during the period. 32.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

