Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of COYA opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34. Coya Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $5.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000. Coya Therapeutics comprises 0.9% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 5.79% of Coya Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing proprietary treatments focused on the biology and potential therapeutic advantages of regulatory T cells to target systemic inflammation and neuroinflammation. The company’s therapeutic platforms include Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

