Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,867,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

F stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

